Lois F. Frank

Lois F. Frank Obituary
Lois F. Frank, 87, of Center Valley, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, in her home with her children by her side. She and her late husband, Richard R. Frank, were married for 46 years. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Leo and Mildred (Bechtel) Allender. Active in local politics, Lois served at the polls at Southern Lehigh High School and enjoyed traveling, gardening and antique-shopping. Survivors: daughters, Judith A., Washington DC, JoAnn A. Rasy and husband, James A., Nazareth, Jean A. Anderson and husband, Gary R., Aurora CO; grandchildren, Jennifer, Katie, Joshua, Jillian, Megan; five great grandchildren. Services: 10 AM Wednesday at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Allentown. Call 9 AM until service time. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. (www.stephensfuneral.com) Contributions: ,
Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2019
