O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena
Lois H. Brennan Obituary
Lois H. Brennan 90, of Center Valley, formerly of Allentown, passed away on Monday September 9, 2019. Lois was the wife of the late Edward J. Brennan who passed in 2005. Born in Lock Haven she was a daughter of the late Theodore and Eleanor (Livingston) Harpster Sr. Lois was a member of the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena. Lois worked for the former Western Electric Company for 36 years prior to retiring in 1985. Surviving are her children; Bonnie Brennan and daughter Tessa of Coopersburg, Andrew J. (Priscilla) and their children; E. William & Erin of Slatington, James B. (Tina) and their children; Eamon & Eliza of Pelham, NY. Brothers Thomas (Celia), David (June), Richard (Margaret), and sister Joan wife of Harry Bathurst. She was preceded in death by her siblings; Theodore Jr., Charles "Short", Patricia Herr, and Mary Catherine VanGorder. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday September 13, 2019 at 11:30 am in the Cathedral. Calling will be from 10:15-11:15 am in the church vestibule. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Lois's memory to the c/o the funeral home, or on line. Arrangements entrusted to the PO'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 10, 2019
