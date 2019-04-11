Lois Irene Fosselman (Wild) passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. Lois was born on June 6, 1922 in Elmwood WI. She graduated from University of WI (Stout) with a degree in Home Economics. She joined the USO to serve her country in the fight for freedom in WWII.She met her husband to be (Don) during the war at Ft. Lewis WA. She settled in Connellsville in 1948 with Don where she raised 4 children: Don Fosselman and wife Sherry of Parkersburg WV; Julie Roccograndi and husband Lynn of Richboro PA; Bruce Fosselman and wife Patty of Allentown PA; and Eric Fosselman and wife Patti of Landenberg PA. Lois had 11 grandchildren (Don-wife Wendy, David, Michael, Peter, Dana, Laura, Paul, Ted, Anna, Jack and Claire) and 2 great grandchildren (Cameron and Nick).Lois was an independent and strong-willed woman. Up until 2019 she lived an active and vibrant life in Connellsville. She was the first woman to serve on the Board of the Carnegie Free Library. She retired from teaching Home Economics (Jr. High West) in 1986. She enjoyed hiking, cross country skiing, traveling (the Outer Banks was a favorite), reading, playing all forms of cards (bridge and gin rummy especially), classical music and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Connellsville Presbyterian Church.Lois will be truly missed by her family.In addition to her parents, Lois was predeceased by her husband Don, a sister Virginia Hansen and brother Frank Wild. She is survived by many nieces and nephew as well as a sister in law-Nona Wild from Elmwood WI and great friends and neighbors Paul and Jean Whipkey. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Carnegie Free Library in Connellsville. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary