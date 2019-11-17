Morning Call Obituaries
Services
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Lois Hahn
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
Lois J. Hahn


1957 - 2019
Lois J. Hahn Obituary
Lois J. Hahn, 62 years, of Bath, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at home. She was the wife of Randall S. Hahn for 40 years this past October. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Margaret (Kolb) Eberts. Lois was a route organizer for MacIntosh Uniform in Bethlehem for 40 years.

Survivors: husband, Randy, son, Jay S. and wife Jessica of Bushkill Twp, sisters, Carol Rappe and Louise Lack both of Bath, grandchildren, Kellan S. and Everly R., mother in law, Althea Hahn of Fogelsville, nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service: 11:00 AM Saturday, November 23 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church Street, Fogelsville with the Rev. Nelson Quiñones officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Private interment. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Sanctuary at Haafsville, PO Box 921, Fogelsville, 18051.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 17, 2019
