Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Kuschel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois J. Kuschel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois J. Kuschel Obituary
Lois J. Kuschel, 78, of Fogelsville, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 in the Good Shepherd Specialty Hospital. She was the wife of Rev. John R. Kuschel. They were married 42 years. Born on Staten Island, NY, she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Emily Sandorf. Lois was an executive secretary for Sun Co., Philadelphia for many years. She also served as secretary at the former St. Peters Lutheran Church, Allentown, where her husband served as pastor. Lois enjoyed traveling. She was a loving wife and mother and friend to many.

Survivors: Husband, John; Son: Christopher J. Kuschel; Daughter: Kimberly R. Kuschel.

Services: 1:30 pm Wednesday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown. Call 12:30 – 1:30 pm Wednesday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607
Published in Morning Call on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now