Lois J. Kuschel, 78, of Fogelsville, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 in the Good Shepherd Specialty Hospital. She was the wife of Rev. John R. Kuschel. They were married 42 years. Born on Staten Island, NY, she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Emily Sandorf. Lois was an executive secretary for Sun Co., Philadelphia for many years. She also served as secretary at the former St. Peters Lutheran Church, Allentown, where her husband served as pastor. Lois enjoyed traveling. She was a loving wife and mother and friend to many.
Survivors: Husband, John; Son: Christopher J. Kuschel; Daughter: Kimberly R. Kuschel.
Services: 1:30 pm Wednesday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown. Call 12:30 – 1:30 pm Wednesday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607
Published in Morning Call on July 15, 2019