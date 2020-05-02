Lois J. Mann
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois J. Mann, 84, of Allentown, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 in the home of her daughter surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Stanley E. Mann. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary last July. Lois was born in Allentown a daughter of the late Harry and Remola (Andrews) Hoffman. She was a lifetime member of the Franklin Home Association and a member of the Mercantile Club and V.F.W. Post #2124. Lois was a former member of the Woman's Auxiliary of the Hogan's Social Club. She enjoyed bowling, bingo, babysitting, knitting and walking. Lois and her husband were well known for keeping their neighborhood and the Franklin Playground clean. Lois's family would like to thank St. Luke's Hospice, Stroudsburg and especially Maribel and Tina at Cedarbrook Nursing Home for all their love and support.

Survivors: Husband; daughters, Debbie S. and her husband Stephen Paul, Gail D. Mann, Kelly E. Mann all of Allentown, Kimberly A. and her husband Joseph Brandon of Northampton; son, Stephen M. Mann of Schnecksville; sisters, Remola wife of Charles Miller of Terre Haute, IN and Patricia wife of James Hillegas of Dunedin, FL; 14 grandchildren and 11 greatgrandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Thomas Daniels.

Services: A memorial service to celebrate the life of Lois will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network, Development Department, 850 South 5th Street, Allentown 18103.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
3 entries
I will miss you Aunt Lois. I will forever cherish our family vacations together and the special time spent with you last June. Rest in peace my dear aunt. All my love always, Linda
Linda Perry
Family
Stan and family - As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jan Ruch
Friend
Aunt Lois you were so special to me. You raised an amazing family. I will always love you. RIP sweet soul.
Lynette
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved