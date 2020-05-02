Lois J. Mann, 84, of Allentown, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 in the home of her daughter surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Stanley E. Mann. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary last July. Lois was born in Allentown a daughter of the late Harry and Remola (Andrews) Hoffman. She was a lifetime member of the Franklin Home Association and a member of the Mercantile Club and V.F.W. Post #2124. Lois was a former member of the Woman's Auxiliary of the Hogan's Social Club. She enjoyed bowling, bingo, babysitting, knitting and walking. Lois and her husband were well known for keeping their neighborhood and the Franklin Playground clean. Lois's family would like to thank St. Luke's Hospice, Stroudsburg and especially Maribel and Tina at Cedarbrook Nursing Home for all their love and support.
Survivors: Husband; daughters, Debbie S. and her husband Stephen Paul, Gail D. Mann, Kelly E. Mann all of Allentown, Kimberly A. and her husband Joseph Brandon of Northampton; son, Stephen M. Mann of Schnecksville; sisters, Remola wife of Charles Miller of Terre Haute, IN and Patricia wife of James Hillegas of Dunedin, FL; 14 grandchildren and 11 greatgrandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Thomas Daniels.
Services: A memorial service to celebrate the life of Lois will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network, Development Department, 850 South 5th Street, Allentown 18103.
Published in Morning Call on May 2, 2020.