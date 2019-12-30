Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
View Map
Lois J. Trump Obituary
Lois J. Trump, 92, formerly of Emmaus and Allentown, passed away December 28, 2019 at Manor Care, Salisbury Twp. She was the widow of Kenneth A. Trump, who passed away in 1975. Born in Emmaus, she was a daughter of the late Martin J. and Henrietta (Faber) Kline. Lois was a retired bank teller and a piano teacher.

Survivors: Nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased by her Siblings, Martin Kline, Geraldine Danner and Rachel Keglovits.

Services: 10AM Fri., Jan. 3rd at Bachman, Kulik and Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm St., Emmaus. Burial will follow at Zion's Lutheran Cemetery, Old Zionsville. A viewing will be held 9:30-10AM Fri. at the funeral home.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Animals in Distress, PO Box 609, Coopersburg, PA 18036.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 30, 2019
