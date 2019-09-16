|
|
Lois Jean (Lentz) Moyer our beloved mother passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born on November 3, 1924 to her parents Vera R. and Walter G. Lentz of Allentown, PA. She had two brothers, Richard T. Lentz and the late Franklin R. Lentz. Lois was a graduate of Allentown High School class of 1942. This is where she met the love of her life, the late Sidney R. Moyer. They were married for 59 years until his passing. They lived in Allentown until 1983, then retired to Florida.
She was a loving mother to Barbara J.(David) Yackley, David R. Moyer, and Joanne M. (Ted Jr.) Beckowski. A cherished grandmother to Robert, Donald, Michael, Jessica, Amy, and Sarah. Great Grandmother of Robert (Bo), Sydney, Sean, Hailey, and Ryan.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 1601 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA. Interment will follow the memorial service at Union Cemetery, Slatington, PA. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 16, 2019