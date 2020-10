A Memorial Service for both Lois M. Tomek and her son John E. Tomek will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10 am at St. John's Lutheran Church, 501 Chestnut St., Emmaus. There will be a visitation from 9 – 10 am on Saturday (10/24/20) in the church. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown, following the Memorial Service. Lois was 96 and passed away on June 2, 2020 and John was 67 and passed away on May 21, 2020. Both were from Lower Milford Twp. www.stephensfuneral.com