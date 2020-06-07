Lois Mae Tomek
Lois Mae Tomek, age 96, of Lower Milford Township, Lehigh County, passed away on June 2, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Albert J. V. Tomek, who passed away in 2015. Prior to her retirement she had been employed as a secretary for 27 years in the Allentown School District. She had also worked in the Circulation Department of the Call-Chronicle Newspapers for 12 years. As a child she had been reared at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Home, Sunbury, PA. Born in Delano, Schuylkill County, PA, she was the daughter of the late John E. and Marie C. (Fetterman) Patterson. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Emmaus and a member of the I.O.O.F. Alumni Association, Sunbury, PA.

Surviving are a daughter, Dr. LoisAnn, wife of William J. Schaub, East Setauket, NY; a son, Daniel S., Lower Milford Township; Granddaughters, Erika Schaub and Jessica and her husband Dr. Eoin Gregory; Great-grandchildren, Kyleigh and Braeden Makarius and Graham and Caleb Gregory and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son John E. who passed away May 21, 2020 and her 4 sisters and 4 brothers.

Services: A Memorial Service will be announced at a date in the fall. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172 OR Wounded Warrior Project, 1120 G Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
June 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So sorry to hear of Lois's passing so soon after John. Stay strong.
Jim & Annette Susko & Family
Jim & Annette Susko
