Lois Mary Cole Swigart, age 87, of Bethlehem, PA died surrounded by her family and Pastor on September 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard S. and Edith Cole, sister Evelyn Masters, and brothers Richard L. Cole and Clifford Cole.
She is survived by her brother William Cole, her loving husband of 68 years, Donald H. Swigart, and her four children, David W. Swigart (Judith), Susan Swigart Siegrist, Robert J. Swigart (Liz) and Carolyn Swigart Granitz (Michael). She was a grandmother of 8, Ryan and Jeffrey Swigart, Katherine Raymond (Michael), Jessica Oyer (Derek), Lauren Succheralli ( Michael), John A. Swigart, Brooke and Alex Granitz and a great-grandmother of 3, Emma and Andrew Succheralli and Nolan Oyer.
After raising her family, Lois worked for many years as an Administrative Assistant at Lehigh University in the Engineering and Psychology departments. While at Lehigh she took many courses and at the age of 72 graduated from Lehigh with a B.A. in English. She was an avid learner and reader her whole life, she especially loved biographies and politics. Lois had a green thumb and enjoyed spending time in her yard.
A devout Christian, she was an active member at Wesley United Methodist Church and in charge of several programs there.
A Memorial Service will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church on Saturday September 28 at 10 AM.
Her body was donated to Science Care to support research. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a .
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 22, 2019