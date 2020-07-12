Lois V. Sturtevant, 90, formerly of Macungie, PA passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Palm Gardens Nursing Home in Sun City Center, FL. She was the wife of George Sturtevant and were married 69 years last December. Born in Morristown, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Evelyn and Walter Moore.



Survivors: husband, George of Sun City Center, FL



Son: Edward and his wife Joyce, grandchildren; Meaghan and her husband Matthew Nieves. Pre-deceased by granddaughter Amy, wife of Jamie Roth. Six great grandchildren and three step great grandchildren.



Daughter: Kim and her husband Richard Hummel, grandchildren; Jaime, Jill and her husband Alex Schrader, Jason and his wife Kaitlin. Three great granddaughters.



