Lora L. Perry, 51, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of Donald and Helen (Hari) Perry. Lora was a graduate of Salisbury High School, class of 1986. She went on to earn her Bachelor's degrees in Chemistry and English and also her MBA from Moravian College. She worked in Quality Control for Johnson & Johnson.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving parents Donald and Helen of Allentown; grandmother Helen K. Hari of Allentown and many loving Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of the service. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice Development Department, P.O. Box 4000, Allentown, PA 18105 or to the , LV Unit, 3893 Alder Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 19, 2019