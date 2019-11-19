Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lora Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lora L. Perry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lora L. Perry Obituary
Lora L. Perry, 51, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of Donald and Helen (Hari) Perry. Lora was a graduate of Salisbury High School, class of 1986. She went on to earn her Bachelor's degrees in Chemistry and English and also her MBA from Moravian College. She worked in Quality Control for Johnson & Johnson.

SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving parents Donald and Helen of Allentown; grandmother Helen K. Hari of Allentown and many loving Aunts, Uncles and cousins.

SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of the service. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice Development Department, P.O. Box 4000, Allentown, PA 18105 or to the , LV Unit, 3893 Alder Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now