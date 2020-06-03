Loraine D. Steele
1927 - 2020
Loraine D. Steele, 92 of Northampton, PA passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth, PA. Born Sunday, December 18, 1927 in Cementon, Whitehall, PA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Ritter and the late Annie (Lobach) Ritter. She was the wife of the late Allan Steele.

Loraine worked as a seamstress for J.C. Penney in Whitehall, PA until her retirement in 1991. Prior to, she was employed at Bretz Cleaners in Northampton, PA. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels in Northampton County, the Northampton Food Bank and served as a Girl Scout leader. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Northampton, PA.

Surviving are sisters, Myrtle Jandrisovits of Northampton, PA and Shirley W/O Donald Reph of West Chester, PA, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family with a later internment. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067 has been entrusted with her care and arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be sent to ALS Association C/O www.alsphiladelphia.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 3, 2020.
