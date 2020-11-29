1/
Loraine M. Geelan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loraine M. Geelan, 94, of Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Her husband of 65 years, Robert G. Geelan, Sr., died in 2013. Born in Morristown, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Flora Celia (Blanchard) Maurer. She was employed as a sales associate at the former Bamberger's Department Store many years ago. Lorraine was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Bethlehem.

Surviving are sons, Peter of Brighton, CO and Paul of Parsippany, NJ; a daughter, Patricia Geelan of Bethlehem; and four grandchildren, Cheryl, Christine, James and Jenna. She was predeceased by a son, Robert, Jr.

Services were held on November 28, 2020. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved