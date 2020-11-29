Loraine M. Geelan, 94, of Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Her husband of 65 years, Robert G. Geelan, Sr., died in 2013. Born in Morristown, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Flora Celia (Blanchard) Maurer. She was employed as a sales associate at the former Bamberger's Department Store many years ago. Lorraine was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Bethlehem.
Surviving are sons, Peter of Brighton, CO and Paul of Parsippany, NJ; a daughter, Patricia Geelan of Bethlehem; and four grandchildren, Cheryl, Christine, James and Jenna. She was predeceased by a son, Robert, Jr.
Services were held on November 28, 2020. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com
