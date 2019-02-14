Sister Loraine Y. Johnson, 75, of Bethlehem Township, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by the love of her family, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Born in Lancaster, PA, Loraine was the daughter of the late Charles F. and Ruth (Nolt) Felty. She earned her BA in Fine Arts from the Pratt Institute and then earned her Master of Education from Penn State University. She was a teacher in the Pen Argyl School District for over 27 years, served as a chaplain at St. Lukes Hospital during her retirement, and was a Benedictine oblate and life-professed Solitary of the Diocese of Bethlehem. Loraine was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church of Bethlehem. Survivors: sons Brett A. Yuskiewicz and his wife Carina of Leipzig, Germany, and Vincent G. Yuskiewicz and his wife Pinky of The Woodlands, TX; sisters Mary Ann Wittle and her husband Kenneth, Helen Heidelbaugh and her husband Warren; grandsons Nicholas and Alexander. Services: A Time of Remembrance Service will be held from 3:00 to 4:00 PM on Saturday, February 16, in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, 18018. A Memorial Service will follow at 5:00 PM Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church, 44 E. Market St., Bethlehem, 18018. Burial will be private. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com Contributions: in lieu of flowers to: Trinity Episcopal Church Soup Kitchen, 44 E. Market St., Bethlehem, PA 18018; or to Oasis Ministries, 419 Deerfield Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary