Lorene E. (Turgeon) Leeney, 91, of Schnecksville, PA, formerly of Madison, NJ, passed into eternal life peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at home, surrounded by her children. She was the wife of the late Frederick F. Leeney, to whom she was married 64 years. Lorene was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield, PA.Lorene was born in Platte, SD on July 3, 1927 to Onesime E. and Mary (Korbel) Turgeon. Lorene graduated from Chamberlain High School, Chamberlain, SD. She held various jobs over the years and volunteered her time in several capacities. She would proudly say her greatest achievement was raising her family.As a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she enjoyed reminiscing about her childhood stories of growing up on a farm in Bijou Hills, SD, with her nine siblings. Her interests included gardening, baking, cooking, crafting, dancing, decorating, playing cards, watching Yankees baseball and most importantly, spending time with family and friends. She had numerous recipes and enjoyed sharing them. Specifically, her Christmas cookies, blueberry pies, and birthday cakes were family favorites over the years. Lorene was a kind, generous, fun-loving, gentle, thoughtful woman. Additionally, she was a woman of tremendous faith in God, immense courage, determination and will power. These traits helped her overcome many serious health challenges throughout her lifetime. Lorene will forever be remembered for her beautiful smile and giving spirit.Survivors: Lorene will be dearly missed by her children, Christine L. Leeney of Branchburg, NJ, Michael F. Leeney and his wife, Michelle of San Diego, CA; sisters Mary Ann Acton of Oviedo, FL, Avis Leiferman of Chamberlain, SD; grandchildren Linda and Michael Curiale; great grandchildren Michael, Madeline, Madison, Meredith, Alex and Jacob of Marco Island, FL; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Lorene is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Frederick F. Leeney, daughter Catherine M. (Leeney) Jacobs, grandson Joseph N. Curiale, and seven siblings.Services: A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.comContributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary