|
|
Lorene E. (Schaeffer) Lutz, 91, formerly of Kutztown, PA, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 in Commonwealth Senior Living, Abingdon, VA, where she resided for six months. She was the widow of Clifford Salvesen, and Edgar C. Lutz. Lorene was employed at Sacred Heart Hospital, Allentown from 1985 to 1995. Lorene was active with Meals on Wheels and would also volunteer her time leading hymn sings at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown and Phoebe Home in Wernersville. Lorene is survived by her children, Nancy E. Hopkins, Zionsville, PA, Cynthia A. Kellogg, Oyster Bay, NY, Deborah L. Silverstein, Ellicott City, MD, Arlan E. Lutz, Hollywood, FL, and Mark A. Lutz, Abingdon, VA; sister, Elizabeth Duffy, Whitehall, PA; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Lorene was also predeceased by a brother, Arlan Schaeffer. A memorial service to celebrate Lorene's life will be held at a later date in Christ Little Tulpehocken Church, Bernville, PA.The family requests that contributions may be made in Lorene's memory to Christ Little Tulpehocken Church, 40 Church Road, Bernville, PA 19506. Visit www.Ludwickfh.com to read full obituary. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 18, 2019