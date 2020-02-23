|
|
Lorene J. (Roth) Lazarus, 95, of Ruchsville, Whitehall Twp, died Tuesday evening, February 18, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus. She was the wife of the late Calvin H. Lazarus who passed in 2014. Born in Ormrod, N. Whitehall Twp, she was a daughter of the late Harvey V. and Gertie H. (Stettler) Roth.
Lorene was owner/operator of Lazarus Farms and Market for over 65 years. She was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Evangelical Lutheran Church, Egypt. A devoted, caring wife, and mother, she was a hard working lady. Lorene loved family, flowers, singing, baking, and enjoyed being outdoors. She was a mom to everyone, and will be greatly missed.
Survivors: Daughters, Carol A. Bennecoff of Kutztown, Gloria J. wife of Daniel Bingaman of Tamaqua, Donna H. Strawbridge of Whitehall. Sons, Grant A. and wife Linda M., Gary L. and wife Nancy, Wayne H. and wife Grace, Lynn E. and wife Ilene, all of Germansville, Leslie D. and wife Rhonda of Breinigsville. 20 grandchildren. 45 great-grandchildren. 1 great-great-granddaughter. nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by daughters, Janet M. Lazarus, Susan M. Snyder, grandsons, Benjamin R. Lazarus in 1995, Brett Snyder in 2019, sister, Shirley Manescu, brothers, Stanley, Nevin, and Clifford.
Services: 2:00PM Friday, Feb 28, 2020, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Call, 12:30-2:00PM Friday in funeral home. Interment, Egypt Cemetery, Main Street, Whitehall Twp. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Contributions: Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2020