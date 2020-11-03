1/1
Lorenze C. Reichard
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorenze's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorenze C. "Larry" Reichard, 74, of Whitehall, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in his home. Born on December 9, 1945 in Allentown, he was a son of the late Lorenze L. and Elizabeth S. (Jacobs) Reichard. Larry was employed as a machine tender for Tarkett Inc. for 38 years. Survivors: Larry is survived by his wife, Jeri; daughter, Michele Palulis and husband, Robert Sr.; son, Tony Reichard and wife, Kim; grandchildren, Erika Poaredl and husband, John, Kyle Reichard, Robert Palulis, Jr., Michael Manfredi, III and wife, Nicole, Kaeli Manfredi and husband, Nick; great-grandchildren, David, Laylah, Makayla, Ayden, Abygail, Delta and Cora. Services: Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, Nov. 5th from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Interment will be private. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grouse Hall Fish and Game, 3335 Levans Rd., Coplay in loving memory of Larry.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 2, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved