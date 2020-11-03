Lorenze C. "Larry" Reichard, 74, of Whitehall, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in his home. Born on December 9, 1945 in Allentown, he was a son of the late Lorenze L. and Elizabeth S. (Jacobs) Reichard. Larry was employed as a machine tender for Tarkett Inc. for 38 years. Survivors: Larry is survived by his wife, Jeri; daughter, Michele Palulis and husband, Robert Sr.; son, Tony Reichard and wife, Kim; grandchildren, Erika Poaredl and husband, John, Kyle Reichard, Robert Palulis, Jr., Michael Manfredi, III and wife, Nicole, Kaeli Manfredi and husband, Nick; great-grandchildren, David, Laylah, Makayla, Ayden, Abygail, Delta and Cora. Services: Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, Nov. 5th from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Interment will be private. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grouse Hall Fish and Game, 3335 Levans Rd., Coplay in loving memory of Larry.