Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
610-866-0671
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Stout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta A. Stout


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta A. Stout Obituary
Loretta A. Stout, 87 of Bethlehem died on January 24, 2020. Wife of Kenneth W. Stout they were married 67 years on August 9th. Loretta was born in Bethlehem on July 28, 1932, daughter of the late Ambrose and Hattie (Unangst) Shock.

Survivors: Husband Kenneth, daughter Deborah M. Kuronya, son David A. Stout, brother Harry Unangst, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Service: Private, arrangements by John F. Herron Funeral Home 458 Center Street , Bethlehem. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: To .
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -