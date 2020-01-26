|
Loretta A. Stout, 87 of Bethlehem died on January 24, 2020. Wife of Kenneth W. Stout they were married 67 years on August 9th. Loretta was born in Bethlehem on July 28, 1932, daughter of the late Ambrose and Hattie (Unangst) Shock.
Survivors: Husband Kenneth, daughter Deborah M. Kuronya, son David A. Stout, brother Harry Unangst, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Service: Private, arrangements by John F. Herron Funeral Home 458 Center Street , Bethlehem. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: To .
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 26, 2020