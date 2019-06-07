Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Loretta Roth
Loretta Agnes Roth Obituary
Loretta Agnes Roth, 80, of Catasauqua, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at ManorCare-Allentown. She was the wife of the late Charles B. Roth. Born April 14, 1939 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Mathias and Lucy (Sagmeister) Tanzosh. Loretta worked at PP&L as a billing specialist, at Leh's Department Store in customer service and retired from Phoebe Home. Loretta was a member of the former St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church. Survivors: daughters, Carolyn Ann Lloyd and husband, Christopher, and Sharon Pratt and husband, David; sons, Charles Matthew and wife, Cynthia, and Steven P. and wife, Melissa; 4 grandchildren; brother, Paul Tanzosh; sister, Florence Jurasits and husband, Felix. Loretta was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph and Mathias Tanzosh; and sister, Mary Finelli. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, June 10th at 11:00 a.m. in St John Fisher Church, 1237 Third St., N. Catasauqua. Family and friends may call Sunday 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Monday 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to c/o funeral home in loving memory of Loretta.
Published in Morning Call on June 7, 2019
