Loretta F. (Schwenk) Baver, 87, formerly of Pennsburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Frederick Living. She was the widow of Gordon H. Baver, sharing 55 years of marriage together before his passing in 2009.
Born in Red Hill, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Smith) Schwenk.
Loretta was a 1950 graduate of East Greenville High School and a 1953 graduate of Hahneman University Hospital. She was a nurse at Pottstown Hospital for many years and then finished out her career in nursing doing private duty. After she retired from nursing, she became the secretary and treasurer of her and her husband's business, Gordon H. Baver, Inc.
She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Red Hill.
Surviving are her three children, Bruce W. Baver and his wife, Shelley of Pennsburg, Melissa F. Hartman and her husband, Todd of Fleetwood and David G. Baver and his wife, Patricia Ann of Pennsburg; 8 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by a brother, Laverne Schwenk and a sister, Myrtle Godshall.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held in the fall for family and friends. This will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, East Greenville, PA. Offer sympathy to the family at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 27, 2020.