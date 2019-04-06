Loretta K. Field, 89 years, of Catasauqua, died Friday April 5th, 2019 at Cedar Brook Nursing Home in Allentown. She was the widow of Samuel A. Crouthamel Sr. and William E. Field. Born in Allentown she was a daughter of the late William and Mary (Herman) Cook.Loretta was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Catasauqua where she was a member of the Altar Rosary society and the choir. She was also a member of the former St. Andrew's Young at Heart Club. Loretta enjoyed bowling with the Catasauqua Senior League at the American Legion and at Star-Jordan Bowling. She worked for many years in the supply and distribution department for Lehigh Valley Hospital Center before retiring.Surviving is her daughter Patricia Rupert and husband Edward; sister Lorraine Koch; three grandchildren, six great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters and brother. Funeral services will be held at 11am Tuesday, April 9th, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut St. Catasauqua, PA 18032. Her viewing will be from 10-11am Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary