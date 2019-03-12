Home

Sadler-Suess Funeral Home
33 North Main St.
Telford, PA 18969
215-723-4636
Loretta Blase
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sadler-Suess Funeral Home
33 N. Main St.
Telford, PA
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sadler-Suess Funeral Home
33 N. Main St.
Telford, PA
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Sadler-Suess Funeral Home
33 N. Main St.
Telford, PA
Loretta M. Blase

Loretta M. Blase Obituary
Loretta M. Blase, 79, of Richland Twp., passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Genesis HealthCare Quakertown Center. She was the wife of the late Francis Blase, Jr. who died in 1999. Born in Lansdale, she was a daughter of the late Willard and Marion (Conace) Seipt.Loretta's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren grow. She loved being outdoors gardening, taking care of her cats, watching movies and listening to music. Spending time with friends meant a lot to her as well. She joined a bowling league and was a member of a neighborhood card club for many years. She loved going on day trips, especially garden tours. She also was actively involved in her residential community.She is survived by three daughters: Donna Blase of Perkasie, Cindy Gulian and her husband Scott of Lansdale, Jenny Firestone and her husband Chris of Perkasie, five grandchildren: Nico, Kayla, Brandon, Tyler, Nathan, two sisters: Ellen Shepsko of Pottstown, and Nancy Dilliplane of Souderton.Memorial Services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 AM in the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, 33 N. Main St., Telford. Family will receive friends on Thursday evening, March 14, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM, and again on Friday, from 10-11 AM prior to the service. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 12, 2019
