Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Gable-Moyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta M. Gable-Moyer


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta M. Gable-Moyer Obituary
Loretta M. Gable-Moyer 93, of Allentown, peacefully passed away on Thursday June 27, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert Moyer and the late Freeman Gable. Born on October 31, 1925, Loretta was the daughter of the late Sylvanius and Gertrude (Hill) Schmick. Loretta worked as the housekeeping supervisor at the Lehigh Valley Hospital. She enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting and most importantly celebrating her Halloween birthday bashes. Surviving are sons; Jack of Kempton, Robin and his wife Theresa of Orefield. Daughters; Ginger Schurawlow and Janis Seaman both of Allentown. Brother; Nevin Schmick of Florida. Grandchildren; Andy, Greg, Nathan, Norman, Jared, Dorian, Hadrian, Tasha. Great Grandchildren; Tanner, Griffin, Gaby. Niece; Jeanne Ripper. Loretta was predeceased by 8 Siblings and her son Gregory "Pepper". Services will be 12:00PM on Saturday July 6, 2019 in the O'Donnell Funeral Home 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, PA 18109. Calling hours will be from 11:00-12:00 in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Phoebe Nursing Home.
Published in Morning Call on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now