Loretta M. Gable-Moyer 93, of Allentown, peacefully passed away on Thursday June 27, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert Moyer and the late Freeman Gable. Born on October 31, 1925, Loretta was the daughter of the late Sylvanius and Gertrude (Hill) Schmick. Loretta worked as the housekeeping supervisor at the Lehigh Valley Hospital. She enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting and most importantly celebrating her Halloween birthday bashes. Surviving are sons; Jack of Kempton, Robin and his wife Theresa of Orefield. Daughters; Ginger Schurawlow and Janis Seaman both of Allentown. Brother; Nevin Schmick of Florida. Grandchildren; Andy, Greg, Nathan, Norman, Jared, Dorian, Hadrian, Tasha. Great Grandchildren; Tanner, Griffin, Gaby. Niece; Jeanne Ripper. Loretta was predeceased by 8 Siblings and her son Gregory "Pepper". Services will be 12:00PM on Saturday July 6, 2019 in the O'Donnell Funeral Home 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, PA 18109. Calling hours will be from 11:00-12:00 in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Phoebe Nursing Home.
Published in Morning Call on June 30, 2019