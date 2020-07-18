1/
Loretta M. Jacoby
1921 - 2020
Loretta M. (Clay) Jacoby, 99, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away on July 14, 2020 at Opp Health & Rehabilitation in Opp, Alabama. She was the wife of the late Gordon H. Jacoby who died in 2005 in Dothan, AL. Born on July 1, 1921 in Hellertown, Loretta was the daughter of the late Willard A. and Flossie M. (Beahm) Clay. Before relocating to Andalusia, Alabama, she was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Hellertown. In Andalusia, she became a member of New Hope Lutheran Church. Loretta was a competent homemaker, devoted wife, and loving mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family.

Survivors: Son, Thomas R. Jacoby and his wife, Merle, of Dozier, AL; daughter, Charlotte Bedics and husband, Stephen, of Bethlehem; granddaughter, Danielle Bedics-Arizala and husband Octavio of Bethlehem.

Arrangements are entrusted to Keahey Funeral Home in Andalusia, AL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Keahey Funeral Home - Andalusia Location
206 Stanley Avenue
Andalusia, AL 36420
334-222-8440
