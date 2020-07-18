Loretta M. (Clay) Jacoby, 99, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away on July 14, 2020 at Opp Health & Rehabilitation in Opp, Alabama. She was the wife of the late Gordon H. Jacoby who died in 2005 in Dothan, AL. Born on July 1, 1921 in Hellertown, Loretta was the daughter of the late Willard A. and Flossie M. (Beahm) Clay. Before relocating to Andalusia, Alabama, she was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Hellertown. In Andalusia, she became a member of New Hope Lutheran Church. Loretta was a competent homemaker, devoted wife, and loving mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family.



Survivors: Son, Thomas R. Jacoby and his wife, Merle, of Dozier, AL; daughter, Charlotte Bedics and husband, Stephen, of Bethlehem; granddaughter, Danielle Bedics-Arizala and husband Octavio of Bethlehem.



Arrangements are entrusted to Keahey Funeral Home in Andalusia, AL.



