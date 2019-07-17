|
|
Loretta Kupsky (89) passed away on July 15, 2019 to join her late husband William Kupsky of 66 years.
She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Theodore F. Eberhardt.
She is survived by her son, Tyler Kupsky and his wife Nancy. Her grandchildren, Jacqueline Hirst and her husband, Sean Hirst, Derek Kupsky, and her great grandson, Maximus Hirst.
She was a charter member of the Donald Rienert Post Auxillary in Egypt, PA.
She was a graduate of the Hollywood Beauty School and the proud owner of the beauty salon Loretta's in Allentown for several years.
She was a member of the Parkland Garden Club.
She was a devoted member of the Jordan UCC Church.
Her sense of honesty was a constant source of sunshine and smiles.
Service on July 18, 2019 at 6:00pm, family only.
Published in Morning Call from July 17 to July 18, 2019