Loretta N. Yenser, 88, formerly of Slatington, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Keystone Villa of Ephrata. She was the wife of Sherwood D. "Popeye" Yenser, whom she married on November 29, 1952. Born in Slatington on January 28, 1932, Loretta was the daughter of the late Allen F. and Marian D. (Ringer) Betzenberger. She was a graduate of St. Luke's School of Nursing, Class of 1952, and worked most recently as an RN for the former Palmerton Hospital, before retiring in the 1970s. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Slatington, and was a past Sunday School teacher. Loretta volunteered at the Slatington Second Chance Shop, Slatington Library, and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Slatington Chapter 458.



In addition to her husband Popeye, she is survived by a son: Thomas Yenser and wife Kathleen of Wyomissing; Granddaughter: Lydia Yenser. She was pre-deceased by a son Timothy Yenser.



A funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second Street. No calling hours. (Kindly wear a mask and observe social distancing). Interment will be privately held at Union Cemetery, Slatington.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either St. John's Lutheran Church, 40 S. Second St., Slatington or the Slatington Public Library, 650 Main Street, Slatington, PA.



