Home

POWERED BY

Services
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
Resources
More Obituaries for Lori Hirschel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori B. Hirschel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lori B. Hirschel Obituary
Lori B. Hirschel, 55, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She and her husband, William R. Hirschel, celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on September 20.

Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Albert Getz and Lorraine Morgan. Lori was a graduate of Wallenpaupack High School. She worked as a business analyst for Optum, the former Hartford, for more than 19 years. Lori was the head trustee for the Cetronia Fire Company Social Hall.

Survivors: her loving husband, Willie; son, Michael E. Gibbons, Jr. of Kutztown; sisters, Kim M. Latsch and her husband Philip of Newfoundland, Sheryl A. Audibert and her husband Wayne of Allentown and Rochelle D. Brunner of Allentown; brother, Michael A. Getz and his wife Cynthia of Allentown; 4 nieces and 4 nephews.

Services: Private, at the convenience of her family. Arrangements entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lori's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now