Lori B. Hirschel, 55, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She and her husband, William R. Hirschel, celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on September 20.
Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Albert Getz and Lorraine Morgan. Lori was a graduate of Wallenpaupack High School. She worked as a business analyst for Optum, the former Hartford, for more than 19 years. Lori was the head trustee for the Cetronia Fire Company Social Hall.
Survivors: her loving husband, Willie; son, Michael E. Gibbons, Jr. of Kutztown; sisters, Kim M. Latsch and her husband Philip of Newfoundland, Sheryl A. Audibert and her husband Wayne of Allentown and Rochelle D. Brunner of Allentown; brother, Michael A. Getz and his wife Cynthia of Allentown; 4 nieces and 4 nephews.
Services: Private, at the convenience of her family. Arrangements entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 26, 2019