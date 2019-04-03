|
Lori Elaine (Snyder) Seip, 48, of Coplay, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of David M. Seip to whom she was married 28 years last December 8. Born in Somers Point, Atlantic County, NJ, August 5, 1970, Lori was the daughter of Wayne E. Snyder, Sr. of Lehighton and Nancy E. (Kemmerer) Kutzer of Coplay. Survivors: In addition to her husband, father and mother; daughters, Heather L. Seip of Coplay, Melissa M. Seip at home; brother, Wayne E. Snyder, Jr. of Lehighton; sister, Wendi E. Iley of Allentown; grandchildren, Gage M. MacGillivray and Lasce M. MacGillivray.Service: Memorial services will be held 11:00 am. Friday, April 5, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with Pastor Gary Dimovitz officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 11:00 am. Friday in the funeral home. Private interment. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Miller-Keystone Blood Center c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 3, 2019