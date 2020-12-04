1/1
Lori L. Thornton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lori L. (Rindge) Thornton died peacefully in Anaheim California on November 30, 2020 at the age of 49

Lori is survived by her Husband William of Anaheim, Son Matthew and his companion Taylor Hughes of Berlin, NJ, Granddaughters Emma and Fallon, Parents Douglas and Virginia (Smith) Rindge of Slatington PA, Deanna and Leonard Christman of Marathon NY, Debra and Christopher Yeager of Northampton PA, Suzanne, Daniel and Norah Diehl of Allentown PA, Rebecca Yeager of Nazareth PA, and beloved dog Pringles.

Lori was born on January 30, 1971 in Cortland NY. She graduated from Northern Lehigh High School class of 1989 going on to St. Luke's School of Nursing and Cedar Crest College with a RN Degree. After moving to California, Lori began working for KabaFusion in Cerritos California as a Nursing Quality Assurance Coordinator.

No services are scheduled and donations can be sent to the United Presbyterian Church of Slatington, PA, and the Lehigh County SPCA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved