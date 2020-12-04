Lori L. (Rindge) Thornton died peacefully in Anaheim California on November 30, 2020 at the age of 49



Lori is survived by her Husband William of Anaheim, Son Matthew and his companion Taylor Hughes of Berlin, NJ, Granddaughters Emma and Fallon, Parents Douglas and Virginia (Smith) Rindge of Slatington PA, Deanna and Leonard Christman of Marathon NY, Debra and Christopher Yeager of Northampton PA, Suzanne, Daniel and Norah Diehl of Allentown PA, Rebecca Yeager of Nazareth PA, and beloved dog Pringles.



Lori was born on January 30, 1971 in Cortland NY. She graduated from Northern Lehigh High School class of 1989 going on to St. Luke's School of Nursing and Cedar Crest College with a RN Degree. After moving to California, Lori began working for KabaFusion in Cerritos California as a Nursing Quality Assurance Coordinator.



No services are scheduled and donations can be sent to the United Presbyterian Church of Slatington, PA, and the Lehigh County SPCA.



