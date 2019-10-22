|
|
Lori Lee Flom, 46, of Bethlehem, died October 19, 2019 in Easton Hospital. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Shelby L. Flom and the late Kathryn A. (Madonna) Flom. Lori was a 1994 graduate of Northampton High School. Lori was a volunteer teacher's aide at Allen High School with her mother. She was the ultimate Disney fan, loved dogs, music and concerts, Broadway shows, and travel, but most importantly, she loved her family. Lori was an avid Phillies fan. Lori is survived by her father, Shelby L. Flom of Bethlehem; brother, Erik Flom of Boise, Idaho. Memorial Services will be held on Sat., Oct. 26, 2019 at 12:30 PM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main Street, Emmaus. Visitation 11:30 to 12:30 AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2019