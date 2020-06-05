Lorna G. Barth, 68, of Forks Twp., passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in her home. She is the beloved wife of John M. Barth, Jr., they were married for 50 years. Lorna was born on June 4, 1951 in Easton. She is the daughter of the late Harry Woodrow Wilson and late Arlene (Reiss) Vorhees Wilson. She was a 1968 graduate of Easton High School. Lorna did clerical work for various companies throughout the Lehigh Valley. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, of Nazareth. Lorna enjoyed going to Lake Mineola to her parent's cottage. She loved a good joke and teasing people. She had a compassionate soul. Lorna was a fantastic wife, mother and nana. In addition to her husband, she is deeply missed by daughter, Michelle, of FL; grandchildren, Anthony, Jaclyn and Michael; sister, Linda Joy Wilson, of VA; In-laws, Joan, Michael and Lynn. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., of Nazareth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorna's memory to: "Holy Family School" and mailed to: 23 Forest Dr. Nazareth PA 18064. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 5, 2020.