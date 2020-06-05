Lorna G. Barth
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorna G. Barth, 68, of Forks Twp., passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in her home. She is the beloved wife of John M. Barth, Jr., they were married for 50 years. Lorna was born on June 4, 1951 in Easton. She is the daughter of the late Harry Woodrow Wilson and late Arlene (Reiss) Vorhees Wilson. She was a 1968 graduate of Easton High School. Lorna did clerical work for various companies throughout the Lehigh Valley. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, of Nazareth. Lorna enjoyed going to Lake Mineola to her parent's cottage. She loved a good joke and teasing people. She had a compassionate soul. Lorna was a fantastic wife, mother and nana. In addition to her husband, she is deeply missed by daughter, Michelle, of FL; grandchildren, Anthony, Jaclyn and Michael; sister, Linda Joy Wilson, of VA; In-laws, Joan, Michael and Lynn. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., of Nazareth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorna's memory to: "Holy Family School" and mailed to: 23 Forest Dr. Nazareth PA 18064. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
220 WASHINGTON PARK
Nazareth, PA 18064 2634
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved