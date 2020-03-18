Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421

Lorna M. Harlow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorna M. Harlow Obituary
Lorna M. "Sue" Harlow, 92, of Emmaus, died March 13, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the widow of Parker P. "Hank" Harlow. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Helen (Kennedy) Sellars. She was a loving homemaker. Lorna is survived by her son, Bruce N. Harlow and wife Diane; daughter, Susan L. Perdick; grandchildren, Krissy and David. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -