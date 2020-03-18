|
|
Lorna M. "Sue" Harlow, 92, of Emmaus, died March 13, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the widow of Parker P. "Hank" Harlow. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Helen (Kennedy) Sellars. She was a loving homemaker. Lorna is survived by her son, Bruce N. Harlow and wife Diane; daughter, Susan L. Perdick; grandchildren, Krissy and David. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 18, 2020