Lorraine A. Keeler, 91, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday February 27, 2019. Lorraine was the wife of the late John W. Keeler Jr.. Born in Northampton she was a daughter of the late Calvin and Florence E. (Newhart) Schall. Lorraine was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Easton where she volunteered with Helping Hands, and was a craft instructor for the vacation Bible School. She was a member of the Pioneer Girls and was referred to as Penny the craft instructor. She was a member of the Friedensville Rod and Gun Club Ladies Auxiliary. Surviving are her daughters: Lee Ann wife of Randy Behler of Bethlehem Twp., and Mary Lynn wife of Paul Graaf of Bethlehem. Lorraine has one brother Albert. She was preceded in death by her son John W. III in 1981, and her siblings: Melvin, and Sandy Vandergrift. Graveside Services will be on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 12:00 noon in the Highland Memorial Park Allentown. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Peaceable Kingdom, 1049 MacArthur Rd. Whitehall, Pa. 18052. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2019