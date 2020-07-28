Lorraine A. (Blose) Van Norman, 92, of Slatington, died Monday, July 27, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of the late Ted C. Van Norman. Born in North Whitehall Township, May 8, 1928, Lorraine was the daughter of the late Frederick R. and Helen S. (Frantz) Blose. She was employed as a sewing machine operator at the former Holiday Fashions in Slatedale for 44 years before retiring in 1993. Lorraine was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs.
Survivors: Grandchildren, Russell J. Hallman with whom she resided; Rebecca H. Hallman of Pittsburgh; brother, Clifford F. Blose and his wife, Lucille of Coplay; sisters, Dorothy H. Breininger of Fogelsville, Marilyn R. Cerrone of Slatington; nieces & nephews; predeceased by a daughter, Joette M. Reitz and a brother, Richard S. Blose.
Service: A private graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery of Slatington, No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contribution: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union U.C.C. (General Fund) c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.