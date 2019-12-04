Home

Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
(610) 433-7466
Lorraine B. Hajducko

Lorraine B. Hajducko Obituary
Lorraine B. Hajducko, 71, of Slatington, passed away December 1, 2019. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Frances Olesh. Lorraine graduated from Dieruff High School. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her children and loved animals.

Survivors: children- Angela Valania of Bowmanstown, Jon Hajducko and wife Melissa Barket-Hajducko of Lenhartsville, Lisa Hajducko of Emmaus; grandchildren- Alexus and Alivia Barket-Hajducko and Hailee Pernsley; sister- Charlene Merkel of Palmer Twp; ex-husband- John Hajducko of Slatington.

Services will be Private for the family. Arrangements entrusted to Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 4, 2019
