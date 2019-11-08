|
Lorraine B. Keiper, 93, of Bethlehem, passed away November 6, 2019 at the Moravian Village. She was the widow of Mickey J. Keiper, who passed away Dec. 12, 2004. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Lorretta (Greene) Koehler. She was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Allentown. Lorraine was a member of the Red Hat Society, loved crafts, travel, bingo and spending time with friends and family.
Survivors: Son, Douglas Keiper and his wife Dawn of Williamsburg, VA; Daughter, Priscilla and her husband Atty. Michael Riskin of Bethlehem Twp.; Grandchildren, Melissa Riskin and her husband Colin Chambers and Micah Riskin and his wife Suzanne; 3 Great Grandchildren. She was predeceased by her Brother, Fred Jr. and her Sister, Margie Beck.
Services: Memorial service will be held 11 AM Mon., Nov. 11th at Moravian Village, 526 Wood St., Bethlehem, PA. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Luke's Hospice, 240 Union Station Plz, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 8, 2019