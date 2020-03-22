|
|
Lorraine B. (Zimmerman) Smith, 86, of Allentown, died Friday, March 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Ernest D. Smith, Sr. Born in Catasauqua, November 2, 1933, Lorraine was the daughter of the late Alfred F. and Angeline (Miller) Zimmerman. She was a self-employed domestic throughout the Lehigh Valley for 30 years before retiring in 2005. Prior to that, she was a bookkeeper for several insurance companies. Active in the life of her church, Lorraine was a member of Jordan United Church of Christ, Allentown, where she served on the consistory, banquet committee and as treasurer of the youth group.
Survivors: Children, Valerie A. Smith, Ernest D. Smith, Jr both at home; sister, Marilyn A. Huertas of Hellertown; niece, Denise M. Muth (Robert) of Coopersburg; nephew, Teodoro Huertas, Jr. (Andrea) of Bethlehem; predeceased by a niece, Marguerita A. Huertas.
Service: A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. with the Rev. Dr. David Charles Smith officiating. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service in the Jordan U.C.C. Cemetery, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at. www.heinzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jordan U.C.C. Perpetual Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 22, 2020