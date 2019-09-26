|
Lorraine C. Miner, 92, of Emmaus, died Sept. 24, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late William D. Miner. Born in Lehighton, she was the daughter of the late David A. and Edna M. (Kuhns) Mertz. She worked for Lutron Electronics and later Data Works for many years, retiring in 2006. She was a member of St. John's U.C.C. Lorraine is survived by her son, Donald W. Miner and wife Susan of Emmaus; daughters, Carol A. wife of Ned Wieder of Emmaus and Donna K. widow of Dale Diehl of Emmaus; 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emmaus Ambulance Corps, 100 N. 6th St., Emmaus, PA 18049 or to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 26, 2019