Lorraine D. (Bowers) Sage, 77, passed away December 9, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Allentown, Pa., after a two-year residence at Whitehall Manor. She was the wife of Thomas S. Sage Sr. of Allentown, PA.
Born in Allentown, Pa, she was the daughter of the late Warren C. Sr. and Helen (Kemmerer) Bowers.
Over the years, Lori worked for Solmar Surgical Supply, Kelly Ford and Rothrock Motors, all of Allentown, before joining her husband in the Antique business and traveling the world. She enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas with her sister in law, Barbara for many years. She also traveled to Japan, Italy, Germany and other European destinations, her favorite trip being the Orient Express. In addition to travel she enjoyed going to the casino with her daughter and granddaughter, playing bingo and playing poker with the family. Other hobbies included gardening and bowling on the Mackettes and Thirty-something leagues.
Surviving along with her husband, are her daughters, Sheri A., wife of Roberto Laurenza of Macungie, Teri L., companion of Steven Newman of Nazareth and son, Thomas S. Jr., of Lititz, Pa. Grandchildren, Kasandra Diehl (Kevin), Natasha Holland (Jarrid), Alex Romanishan (fiancé Alyssa Hicks), Nicollette Sage and Jared Sage. Great Grandchildren, Blake Diehl and Hendrix Holland. Brother Lee (Dottie) of Danielsviile.
She was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Warren C., Jr., Robert, Richard and Edwin.
A celebration of life will be announced to family and friends.
Arrangements have been made by the Cremation Society of Pennsylvania.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 15, 2019