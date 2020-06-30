Lorraine E. Boyko
Lorraine Eleanor Boyko, 90, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and companion dog. She was the wife of the late Stephen Boyko, Sr., with whom she shared 60 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2009. Born in Wilson Borough, she was a daughter of the late Harvey and Gladys (Sterner) Heiney. A devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Lorraine loved to cook, bake, and take care of her family. She enjoyed wildlife, especially feeding her birds, squirrels, and deer. Survivors: Lorraine is survived by her nine children, Stephen H. Boyko and wife, Maryann, Dolores Gogel and husband, David, Elaine Kish, Linda Best, Larry Boyko and companion, Dorothy Werner, Suzanne Kumernitsky and husband, Frank, Jerry Boyko and companion, Maxzine Farnack, Rita Hartman and husband, James, and Cindy Campbell and husband, Michael; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; along with nieces and nephews. In addition to her late husband, Stephen, she was predeceased by two son-in-laws, Robert Kish, Sr. and Robbie Best, as well as a brother, Stanley Heiney, and two sisters, Beatrice Reed and Grace Eaton. Services: A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 02, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Thursday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Due to current restrictions, please follow all social distancing protocals and a facial covering is required. Interment will be private. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the National Wildlife Federation, 11100 Wildlife Center Drive, Reston, VA 20190.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 30, 2020.
June 29, 2020
BOYKO FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE HER LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.
N.H.S. CLASS OF '67
