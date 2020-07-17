1/1
Lorraine E. Frick
Lorraine E. Frick, 86, formerly of Forks Twp., PA died July 15, 2020. She was employed by the Acme before raising her 5 children. She also answered phones for the Forks Twp. Police in the Dept.'s early years, supporting her husband, the late Wayne Frick, Sr. one of the founders of the dept. Lorraine loved summers at Beach Haven, macramé, cross stitch and flowers. Surviving are her children: Michelle Frick Mazzie, Denise Frick, Karen J. Ostrander, Wayne Frick, Jr., Leslie Frick Rollo; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Graveside services are 1 PM Saturday at Northampton Memorial Shrine. ARR: Ashton Funeral Home, Easton. Memorials may be made to Forks Twp. Police Assoc., 1606 Sullivan Trail, Easton, PA 18040. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Northampton Memorial Shrine
Funeral services provided by
ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
