Lorraine F. "Ray-Ray" Boyer, 78, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Luther Crest. She and her husband, Kenneth S., were married for 33 years and one month. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late John F. and Lillian E. (Kalbach) Layton.
Survivors: husband; son, Michael B. Marx, Rehoboth Beach DE; daughters, MaryAnn Bindics and husband, Brett S., Northampton, Lieutenant Commander Joyce M. Cook-Harrell and husband, Commander Shannon Harrell, VA; brothers, James and wife, Marjorie, Allentown, Bruce and wife, Sharon, FL, Edward and wife, Darlene, MA; sisters, Barbara Kovacs, Iris Unger and husband, Joseph, Whitehall; grandchildren, Michael Marx, Kelsey, Kyle and Kody Yandrisovitz, Nicholas and Lillian Cook; four great grandchildren. Lorraine was preceded in death by siblings, John, Jr., Arthur, Michael, Donald, Martha Williams, Carol Kellison, and Gail.
Services: 10 AM Saturday at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Call 9 – 10 AM. Interment will be in Highland Memorial Park. (www.stephensfuneral.com
)
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Dream Come True, PO Box 21167 Lehigh Valley PA 18002.