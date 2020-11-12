1/1
Lorraine F. Boyer
Lorraine F. "Ray-Ray" Boyer, 78, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Luther Crest. She and her husband, Kenneth S., were married for 33 years and one month. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late John F. and Lillian E. (Kalbach) Layton.

Survivors: husband; son, Michael B. Marx, Rehoboth Beach DE; daughters, MaryAnn Bindics and husband, Brett S., Northampton, Lieutenant Commander Joyce M. Cook-Harrell and husband, Commander Shannon Harrell, VA; brothers, James and wife, Marjorie, Allentown, Bruce and wife, Sharon, FL, Edward and wife, Darlene, MA; sisters, Barbara Kovacs, Iris Unger and husband, Joseph, Whitehall; grandchildren, Michael Marx, Kelsey, Kyle and Kody Yandrisovitz, Nicholas and Lillian Cook; four great grandchildren. Lorraine was preceded in death by siblings, John, Jr., Arthur, Michael, Donald, Martha Williams, Carol Kellison, and Gail.

Services: 10 AM Saturday at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Call 9 – 10 AM. Interment will be in Highland Memorial Park. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Dream Come True, PO Box 21167 Lehigh Valley PA 18002.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
14
Service
10:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
November 11, 2020
Ken, Michael, MaryAnn and family, We are so sorry for your loss. Bob always referred to her as my aunt fairy godmother, as that was his first impression of her when they first met. Ray Ray will be greatly missed. Thoughts, prayers, and lots of hugs to all of you.
Bob and Deanna Milositz
Deanna Milositz
