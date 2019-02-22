Home

Lorraine M. Hockaman 86, of Allentown passed away February 19, 2019. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mabel (McMahon) Brader. Lorraine was the wife of the late Donald R. Hockman with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. She was a cashier at Laneco for 28 years. Lorraine was a member of the Coopersburg Jaycee Wives.SURVIVORS: Daughters, Vicki Wunderly of Allentown, PA and Judy Assed of Clearwater FL; sister, Frances Klimek; grandchildren, Christopher, Brian and Kayla Assed; chosen daughter and best friend, Beverly Bitting; nieces, nephews, cousins Heather Glen family and friends. SERVICES: will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.www.weberfuneralhomes.com
