Lorraine J. Hanzl

Lorraine J. Hanzl Obituary
Lorraine Janice Hanzl, 80 years of Coplay, PA. passed away peacefully June 4th, 2019 while residing at Renaissance Home in Emmaus for the last three years. Born August 6th, 1938 in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Reed E. Hess and Arcilla C. (Nagle) Hess. Lorraine was the wife of the late Rudolph J. Hanzl, who passed in January of 1984.She graduated from Liberty High School in 1956. In later years, Lorraine returned to work at Bradlees and Walmart in Whitehall, PA before retiring due to health complications. The light of her life in recent years was watching her grandchildren, Ashley and Kaitlyn, and her great-grandchildren Austyn and Mia, grow and thrive.She is survived by her sons, Edward Hess of Coplay, Craig Hanzl of Whitehall, and Douglas Hanzl of Coplay; sisters, Christine (Hess) Simon of Coopersburg, and Phyllis (Hess) Sinko-Augustino of Bethlehem. Lorraine was preceded in death by her brother Ronald Hess of Bethlehem.Graveside services will be held at 11am Wednesday June 12th, 2019 at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. There will be a calling period at the graveside from 10:30-11am on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on June 6, 2019
