Morning Call Obituaries
Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
4601 Tilghman Street
Allentown, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
4601 Tilghman Street
Allentown, PA
View Map
Lorraine K. Miller Obituary
Lorraine K. Miller, 84, of Schnecksville, passed away at her home Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was the loving wife of Myles A. Miller, Jr. They celebrated 42 years of marriage on Feb. 19, 2019. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Herman Kresge and Mary Jane (Davis) Kresge Rothrock. Lorraine retired in 1994 from Lucent Technologies (formerly Western Electric) after 35 years of service. Lorraine was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church in Allentown where she participated in weekly bible study for many years. She also volunteered at the Allentown Soup Kitchen with her church. Additionally, she was a member of the Upper Lehigh Lioness Club for over 20 years. After retirement, most pictures of Lorraine were with children. She could be found in the church nursery during services and babysitting for young children at her home when their parents were continuing their education or working. In earlier years she and her husband Myles liked to snowmobile in New York State.

Survivors: husband; step-son, James B. Miller and wife, Tina, Bethel Park; step-grandson, Derek; brothers, Dale R. Rothrock and wife, Andrea, Bethlehem, Paul W. Rothrock and wife, Brenda, Whitehall; nieces and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by step-father, Abraham Rothrock.

Services: Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 17 at Calvary Baptist Church, 4601 Tilghman Street, Allentown, PA 18104; with a visitation at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Arrangements were entrusted to Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: Donations in Lorraine's name may be made to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2019
