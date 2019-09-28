Home

Lorraine K. Moyer

Lorraine K. Moyer Obituary
53 years of age and Allentown resident, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Anthony P. and Lorraine G. (Gross) Valek, Sr. Earlier in life, Lorraine worked for Merchants Bank of Allentown. She is survived by brothers Anthony P. Jr. and his fiancé Deborah Stettler of Allentown, Robert and wife Rovena of Germany, Joseph and wife Jamie of Upper Macungie Twp; nieces, nephews and extended family; predeceased by brother James. Services private.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 28, 2019
