Lorraine L. (Lutte) Kohler, 89, of Allentown, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St Luke's Hospital – Allentown. She was the wife of the late Charles T. Kohler. Born in Allentown, October 2, 1930, Lorraine was the daughter of the late Wilson L. Lutte and Arlene M. (Fahringer) Lutte Iobst. She owned and operated the former Kohler Model Cleaners with two locations in Allentown for many years before retiring in 2001. She formerly served on the Allentown Y.W.C.A. Board of Directors where she also was an exercise instructor and swim team coach. She was a charter member of Trident Swim Club in Allentown. Lorraine was an active member and former chairperson for "The Swim for Cancer". She was a former member of the Woman's Club of Allentown. Lorraine was a former active member of Brookside Country Club and involved with their swim team. She was one of the first woman swim officials for PIAA and inducted into the PIAA Hall of Fame for her years of service.
Survivors: Daughter, Stacey Kohler Mondschein and her husband, Brian of Macungie; sister, Patricia Quay and her husband, R. Douglas of Macungie.
Service: A private celebration of Lorraine's life will be held at The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville. No public calling hours. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 3, 2020